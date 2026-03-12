UT Arlington vs Southern Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-21, 6-12 WAC) will play in the WAC tournament against the No. 4 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 9-9 WAC) on Thursday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UT Arlington vs. Southern Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Arena: Orleans Arena

UT Arlington vs. Southern Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UT Arlington win (69.9%)

Before you wager on Thursday's UT Arlington-Southern Utah spread (UT Arlington -5.5) or over/under (140.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

UT Arlington vs. Southern Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UT Arlington has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Southern Utah has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Southern Utah is 11-9 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record UT Arlington puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Mavericks own a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Thunderbirds have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-4-0 record) than on the road (.588, 10-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, UT Arlington is 9-9-0 this season.

Southern Utah has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 WAC games.

UT Arlington vs. Southern Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

UT Arlington has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

This season, the Mavericks have been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

Southern Utah has a 7-19 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.9% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, the Thunderbirds have gone 3-17 (15%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Arlington has a 67.2% chance of pulling out a win.

UT Arlington vs. Southern Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, UT Arlington was 157th in the country on offense (74.3 points scored per game) and 263rd defensively (74.8 points allowed).

With 33.0 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds conceded, UT Arlington was 119th and 202nd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

UT Arlington was 141st in the country in assists (14.0 per game) last year.

Last year, UT Arlington was 320th in college basketball in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

Southern Utah ranked 285th in college basketball last season with 69.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 232nd with 73.7 points allowed per game.

Southern Utah was 119th in the country with 33.0 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with 32.2 rebounds allowed per game.

Southern Utah ranked 292nd in college basketball with 12.0 assists per contest.

Southern Utah fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 13.6 turnovers per game. It ranked 250th with 10.5 forced turnovers per contest.

