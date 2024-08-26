US Open First Round Best Bets, Including a FanDuel Promo 8/26/24

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, gets underway this week.

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, gets underway this week.

Let's see which first-round matches could have the most betting value on Monday.

US Open Best Bets

Gael Monfils vs. Diego Schwartzman

We're being treated to a throwback match between Gael Monfils and Diego Schwartzman, a pair of fan favorites nearing the ends of their respective careers. Monfils will turn 38 years old next week while the 32-year-old Schwartzman has already announced he will retire next February.

Monfils has had a mostly uneventful 2024 campaign, barely hanging above .500 with a 20-18 record, and he recently was one-and-done at the Olympics despite playing at home in France.

But an inspiring run at Cincinnati just before this tournament is a promising sign that the Frenchman just might still have some magic left in his racket. Not only was Monfils able to defeat recent Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin, but he topped that by coming back from a set down to beat Carlos Alcaraz, who is the odds favorite to win this year's US Open (+195). While Gael would ultimately fall in the third round to Holger Rune over three sets, it was a strong showing against three top-30 opponents.

Meanwhile, it's a surprise Schwartzman is even in this draw, successfully advancing through qualifying after failing to do so at the other three majors this season. His official 2024 record -- which doesn't include qualifying matches -- sits at 0-7, a sobering sign that he's far removed from being the player that was once ranked inside the top 10.

On paper, this should be all Monfils. Tennis Abstract gives the Frenchman an 82% win probability, and Massey Ratings is in alignment at an even higher 86%.

And yet, nothing is ever routine when it comes to Monfils, as his victories are littered with deciding sets and tie breaks, irrespective of the opponent's ranking. He's also gone through several rough patches throughout of the year, twice losing three matches in a row, so predicting his level from tournament to tournament is difficult.

While it's hard to see Monfils losing to someone who's shown so little this season, Schwartzman has some momentum from winning three straight in qualifying and isn't likely to go down quietly in what will be his final US Open. With that in mind, I expect Monfils to advance while dropping at least one set in the process.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Frances Tiafoe

It's no secret Frances Tiafoe loves playing at the US Open, and it's easily his best Grand Slam of late. Tiafoe has advanced to at least the fourth round in four straight years, which includes reaching the semifinals in 2022 and the quarterfinals in 2023.

Earlier this summer, there wasn't much hope of the American making another deep run here, but after finishing runner-up at the Cincinnati Open -- his first ever Masters 1000 final -- he looks poised to have another successful US Open. His Cincinnati run includes victories over top-20 players Lorzenzo Musetti and Holger Rune, and losing to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the final is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

Fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic comes in with just a 9-17 record this year, which includes going 6-10 on hard courts. The 25-year-old has struggled against tougher competition, going 0-6 versus top-20 opponents.

While Kovacevic did take Tiafoe to a deciding third set in Washington about a month ago, he hasn't done much since, failing to make it out of qualifying at the Canadian Open and then losing his main draw match at Cincinnati.

Tennis Abstract grants Tiafoe a 75% win chance while Massey Rating is even more bullish at 83%. Given Frances' recent form and his history at the US Open, backing him for a straight-sets win in the night session looks like the value play.

