NCAA Men's Basketball Updated NET Rankings for 2024-25 Season

The NCAA started publishing its NET Rankings for men's college basketball teams in December and will update them daily until Selection Day on March 16th.

While a team's NET Ranking isn't the only factor that determines its spot in March Madness, it does play a significant role in the NCAA Selection Committee's decisions.

Let's get into the most recent NET Rankings.

What are NET Rankings?

The NET Ranking System is used by the NCAA to evaluate the quality of college basketball teams. It separates teams into four quadrants based on a team's wins against strong opponents, game locations, and more.

Men's NCAA 2024-25 NET Rankings

Here are the NET Rankings as of January 23, 2025.

Rank School Conference Record Road 1 Auburn SEC 17-1 3-1 2 Duke ACC 16-2 5-0 3 Houston Big 12 15-3 3-0 4 Tennessee SEC 17-2 3-2 5 Iowa St. Big 12 16-2 3-1 6 Florida SEC 17-2 3-1 7 Alabama SEC 16-3 5-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Auburn currently has the top NET ranking. Not only do they have the best overall record in the league (17-1), but 10 of those have been Quad 1 wins.

Betting Odds to Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament

FanDuel Sportsbook currently offers betting odds on the upcoming tournament including teams' odds to make the Field of 68 (see below) and National Championship odds.

To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 Vanderbilt -220 Oklahoma -210 Pittsburgh -180 Ohio State -160 North Carolina -150 Nebraska +125 USC +175 Penn State +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!