NCAAB

NCAA Men's Basketball Updated NET Rankings for 2024-25 Season

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles



The NCAA started publishing its NET Rankings for men's college basketball teams in December and will update them daily until Selection Day on March 16th.

While a team's NET Ranking isn't the only factor that determines its spot in March Madness, it does play a significant role in the NCAA Selection Committee's decisions.

Let's get into the most recent NET Rankings.

What are NET Rankings?

The NET Ranking System is used by the NCAA to evaluate the quality of college basketball teams. It separates teams into four quadrants based on a team's wins against strong opponents, game locations, and more.

Men's NCAA 2024-25 NET Rankings

Here are the NET Rankings as of January 23, 2025.

Rank
School
Conference
Record
Road
1AuburnSEC17-13-1
2DukeACC16-25-0
3HoustonBig 1215-33-0
4TennesseeSEC17-23-2
5Iowa St.Big 1216-23-1
6FloridaSEC17-23-1
7AlabamaSEC16-35-1

Auburn currently has the top NET ranking. Not only do they have the best overall record in the league (17-1), but 10 of those have been Quad 1 wins.

Betting Odds to Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament

FanDuel Sportsbook currently offers betting odds on the upcoming tournament including teams' odds to make the Field of 68 (see below) and National Championship odds.

To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68
Vanderbilt
Oklahoma
Pittsburgh
Ohio State
North Carolina
Nebraska
USC
Penn State

