College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 6

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 6 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 6 Expert Betting Picks

Alternate Spread Alternate Spread Colorado (+14.5) -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texas Total Points Under Oct 4 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Texas Longhorns have tried to find themselves against poor competition after a season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and I'm not convinced they have. They're just 32nd in yards per play (6.2 YPP) before accounting for the schedule, and Arch Manning has completed just 61.3% of his total throws. A mean Florida Gators defense held both LSU and Miami to 23.0 PPG on the road with poor quarterback play. At home, they should greatly challenge this UT offense lacking playmakers.

Diego Pavia (VAN) - Passing + Rushing Yds Diego Pavia (VAN) Over Oct 4 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread Ohio State Oct 4 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Golden Gophers rank 24th in expected points added (EPA) per dropback, but they’ve faced Buffalo, Northwestern State, California, and Rutgers. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a different beast with perhaps college football’s best defense, ceding the 10th-fewest EPA per dropback. The Gophers already struggle to run the rock by totaling 3.3 yards per carry (108th). In what could be a defensive battle with a 42.5 total, I’m trusting the Buckeyes’ dominant defense and efficient passing game led by quarterback Julian Sayin to lead to another cover.

Total Match Points Under Oct 4 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dean Connors (HOU) - Rushing Yds Dean Connors (HOU) Under Oct 4 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread James Madison Oct 4 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The James Madison Dukes are a perfect 4-0 against the spread (ATS) this season while the Georgia State Panthers are 0-4 ATS, and the Dukes have a massive advantage on both sides of the ball in this contest. James Madison got their Sun Belt schedule started with a 35-10 victory over Georgia Southern, and their defense that is second in success rate (28.6%) and sixth in EPA per play allowed (-0.26) should stifle a Georgia State offense that is 101st in success rate (39.8%).

Illinois Total Points Over Oct 4 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bryce Underwood (MICH) Oct 4 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Get a Profit Boost Token for any wager on any college football game taking place October 2nd through 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 6? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.