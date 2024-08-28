Up & Adams: Wednesday, August 28th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay explains what’s misunderstood about Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the outlook for the Buffalo Bills' pass-catching situation after the offseason trade.

Next, Kay highlights the running back she’s picking to lead fantasy football in scoring this year.

Then, Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze talks about the comparison to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, his connection with quarterback Caleb Williams, and learning from wide receiver Keenan Allen.

After that, The Fantasy Footballers discuss if there should be concern about Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams returning punts, the second-year players they think will break out this season, and value players to know at the end of drafts.

Finally, Kay reveals the third of her top-10 predictions for the 2024 NFL season.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

