Up & Adams: Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Ben Solak, NFL writer for The Ringer, discusses the biggest mystery heading into the draft, the Arizona Cardinals’ situation with the fourth overall pick, whether the New York Giants will draft a quarterback in the first round, and what the New York Jets should do at the 10 spot.

Then, former NFL defensive back Darius Butler shares his plan for the NFL Draft, builds an NBA same-game parlay with Kay for the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Sacramento Kings, and gives his predictions for The Masters.

Next, former Missouri Tigers defensive end Darius Robinson talks about whether he’ll be at the draft, what spot on the line he prefers to play, and the time he hosted quarterback Jayden Daniels on a recruiting visit.

After that, former Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson explains how he was able to dominate in the one year he was a starter, the comparison to former NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce, and what he brings to a locker room at the next level.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!