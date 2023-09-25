Up & Adams: Monday, September 25th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Miami Dolphins putting up 70 points against the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers hanging on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Green Bay Packers' comeback win over the New Orleans Saints.

Then, Pro Bowl left-tackle Taylor Lewan returns to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ outlook after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals, his thoughts on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship, and his reaction to the Dolphins' 70-20 win against the Broncos.

Next, Kay recaps the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts' overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions shutting down the Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant win versus the Chicago Bears.

After that, Kay highlights her three standout players from Sunday.

Finally, Sam Monson, lead NFL analyst at PFF, shares key numbers to know ahead of Monday Night Football.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.