Up & Adams: Monday, April 1st, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her thoughts on former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s odds shift to go second overall, whether Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a bust, and if the San Francisco 49ers will have a Super Bowl hangover.

Then, former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert discusses what the New York Jets should do in the draft, his quarterback rankings for the incoming rookies, and whether the Green Bay Packers should wait to sign quarterback Jordan Love to an extension.

Next, former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright talks about the player he models his game after and why he should be the first player at the position taken in the draft.

Finally, Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines gives an update on recovering from a torn ACL and what it was like missing the entire 2023 season.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

