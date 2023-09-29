Up & Adams: Friday, September 29th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the Detroit Lions' win over the Green Bay Packers, reacts to the New England Patriots signing quarterback Will Grier, the impact New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's calf injury, and gives her top plays for NFL DFS Week 4.

Then, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. talks about what he’s seen from Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and new head coach Shane Steichen and running back Jonathan Taylor’s situation with the organization.

Next, Super Bowl Champion safety Malcolm Jenkins discusses his new book “What Winners Won’t Tell You”, whether his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, should pursue Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, and how his former coach Sean Payton is handling the Denver Broncos’ struggles.

Finally, Matt Hamilton analyzes the film from the Miami Dolphins' offense in Week 3.

