2025 UMass Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the UMass Minutemen includes a showdown with Iowa on Sept. 13. We outline the rest of the Minutemen's college football schedule below.

UMass 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Temple Aug. 30 - Owls (-3.5) 50.5 2 Bryant Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Iowa Sept. 13 - - - 5 @ Missouri Sept. 27 - - - 6 Western Michigan Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Kent State Oct. 11 - - - 8 Buffalo Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

UMass 2025 Schedule Insights

The Minutemen will see seven teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, UMass will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

UMass Betting Insights (2024)

UMass compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of the Minutemen's games last season hit the over.

UMass was the moneyline favorite three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.

