NCAAF
2025 UMass Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The upcoming 2025 schedule for the UMass Minutemen includes a showdown with Iowa on Sept. 13. We outline the rest of the Minutemen's college football schedule below.
UMass 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Temple
|Aug. 30
|-
|Owls (-3.5)
|50.5
|2
|Bryant
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Iowa
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Missouri
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Western Michigan
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Kent State
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Buffalo
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
UMass 2025 Schedule Insights
- The Minutemen will see seven teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.
- In 2025, UMass will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.
UMass Betting Insights (2024)
- UMass compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven of the Minutemen's games last season hit the over.
- UMass was the moneyline favorite three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.
See more stats and analysis about UMass on FanDuel Research!