FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 UMass Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 UMass Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the UMass Minutemen includes a showdown with Iowa on Sept. 13. We outline the rest of the Minutemen's college football schedule below.

UMass 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1TempleAug. 30-Owls (-3.5)50.5
2BryantSept. 6---
3@ IowaSept. 13---
5@ MissouriSept. 27---
6Western MichiganOct. 4---
7@ Kent StateOct. 11---
8BuffaloOct. 18---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UMass 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Minutemen will see seven teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.
  • In 2025, UMass will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

UMass Betting Insights (2024)

  • UMass compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of seven of the Minutemen's games last season hit the over.
  • UMass was the moneyline favorite three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.

See more stats and analysis about UMass on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the UMass Minutemen on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup