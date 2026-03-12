UCSD vs CSU Northridge College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 5 seed UCSD Tritons (23-10, 12-8 Big West) square off in the Big West tournament against the No. 4 seed CSU Northridge Matadors (19-13, 12-8 Big West) on Thursday at Lee's Family Forum, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

UCSD vs. CSU Northridge Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCSD vs. CSU Northridge Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCSD win (65.2%)

If you plan to place a wager on UCSD-CSU Northridge matchup (in which UCSD is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 152.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

UCSD vs. CSU Northridge: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCSD has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

CSU Northridge has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UCSD covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than CSU Northridge covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (44.4%).

The Tritons have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-6-0) than they have in home games (5-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Matadors have a better winning percentage at home (.692, 9-3-0 record) than on the road (.333, 5-10-0).

UCSD is 8-13-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

CSU Northridge has eight wins against the spread in 20 Big West games this season.

UCSD vs. CSU Northridge: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCSD has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (68%) in those games.

The Tritons have a win-loss record of 12-7 when favored by -160 or better by bookmakers this year.

CSU Northridge has been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. CSU Northridge has finished 7-9 in those games.

The Matadors have a 4-6 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

UCSD has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UCSD vs. CSU Northridge Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, UCSD was the 51st-ranked team in college basketball (79.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was sixth-best (61.8 points conceded per game).

With 30.5 rebounds per game and 30.4 rebounds allowed, UCSD was 271st and 129th in the country, respectively, last season.

UCSD was 53rd in the country in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, UCSD was best in the country in committing them (8.1 per game) last season. And it was fourth-best in forcing them (15.3 per game).

Last year CSU Northridge put up 80.3 points per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 72.9 points per contest (207th-ranked).

CSU Northridge thrived when it came to rebounding last year, ranking 19th-best in the nation in boards per game (35.9) and 22nd-best in boards allowed per contest (27.9).

Last season CSU Northridge ranked 28th in college basketball in assists, delivering 16.3 per game.

While CSU Northridge ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 13.3 (22nd-worst), it ranked 27th in college basketball with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

