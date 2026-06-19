Brazil vs Haiti Prediction Today: Picks, Lineups, Best Bets: World Cup 2026 Group C

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Brazil -1100 the primary pick · Over 3.5 goals -124 the value total · Raphinha anytime -105 FanDuel Research pick · Vinicius -115 anytime · Haiti +2.5 FOX Sports contrarian · full lineups & best bets.

Brazil vs Haiti Prediction & Preview

This is the most lopsided fixture at the 2026 World Cup — on paper and in the markets. Brazil (-1100) are the heaviest favourites of the group stage, and for good reason: they have never scored fewer than six goals against Haiti in any previous meeting, they carry the weight of needing to win after drawing with Morocco, and Carlo Ancelotti will send out his side with a clear attacking mandate. Over 3.5 total goals (-124) is the primary bet — the CBS Sports expert's explicit pick — supported by Brazil's 13 goals across their last five internationals and Haiti's inability to score in three of their last five matches.

The stakes for Brazil are acute. A draw with Morocco on Matchday 1 handed the Group C lead to Scotland, and with a final group game against Scotland to come, Brazil need three points and a strong goal difference today. Ancelotti's response: attack from the first whistle. The FOX Sports contrarian pick (Haiti +2.5 goals) acknowledges Haiti's spirited performance against Scotland, but the H2H historical margins (4-0, 6-0, 7-1) tell a stark story about what happens when this talent gap is exposed over 90 minutes.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇧🇷 Brazil · Carlo Ancelotti 4-2-3-1 · Neymar OUT (calf) · Cunha expected to replace Igor Thiago FIFA Rank #1 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) GK · Alisson Becker Danilo Marquinhos © Gabriel D. Santos Casemiro Guimarães Raphinha ⭐ Paquetá Vinicius Jr. ⭐ ST · Matheus Cunha (replaces Igor Thiago) ❌ Neymar — OUT (calf injury) · second consecutive absence ⚠️ Gabriel — minor adductor discomfort · expected to play ✅ Vinicius Jr. — scored vs Morocco · confirmed starting ✅ Raphinha — FanDuel Research top scorer pick for tonight Cunha (Man Utd) replaces Igor Thiago who missed chances vs Morocco 🇭🇹 Haiti · Sébastien Migné 4-3-2-1 expected · Leverton Pierre CM OUT · otherwise at full strength FIFA Rank #83 Predicted XI (4-3-2-1) GK · Johny Placide © Arcus Duverne Ade Experience Bellegarde Jean Jacques Etienne Jr. Deedson/Casimir Providence ST · Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) ❌ Leverton Pierre CM — OUT (injury) ✅ Full strength otherwise · 54% possession vs Scotland Isidor — 2 goals in 5 Haiti caps · primary attacking threat 4-3-2-1 low block — compact and counter-attack focused

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H Record — Brazil Have Never Scored Fewer Than 6 Against Haiti Previous competitive margins: 7-1, 6-0, 4-0. This is their first World Cup meeting, but the talent gap between FIFA #1 and #83 is the largest of any fixture in Group C. Brazil have never scored fewer than six goals against Haiti in any meeting. 🇧🇷 Brazil — Under Pressure After Morocco Draw Drew 1-1 with Morocco, outshot 12-3 in the first 31 minutes, bailed out by Vinicius Jr.'s stunning equaliser. 13 goals in their last 5 internationals. FIFA #1. Ancelotti under pressure to deliver a decisive result and boost goal difference ahead of the Scotland game. 🇭🇹 Haiti — Spirited But Outgunned Lost 0-1 to Scotland despite 54% possession and arguably deserving a point. Haiti's second World Cup ever. Leverton Pierre (CM) out injured. Wilson Isidor (2 goals in 5 caps) is their key threat. Will sit in a 4-3-2-1 low block and attempt to survive Brazil's early assault.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis

🇧🇷 The Key Matchup: Vinicius vs Haiti's Right Flank Vinicius Jr. on Brazil's left is the defining individual duel. Haiti's right side will face the Real Madrid forward's pace from the first whistle. He scored five goals in his recent Brazil scoring run, all from open play, and his ability to manufacture chances through dribbling gives him multiple paths to goal against a Haiti defence not equipped for top-five-in-the-world pace and technique. 🇧🇷 Raphinha — FanDuel Research's Scorer Pick FanDuel Research explicitly predicts it will be "Raphinha's turn" to score tonight. His dead-ball delivery — corners, free kicks, direct runs — gives him multiple scoring routes against a Haiti backline that will be under sustained pressure from the opening whistle. At -105 anytime, his implied probability of ~51% against Haiti is arguably conservative given Brazil's expected possession dominance. 🇭🇹 Haiti's Route — Low Block & Counter Haiti's only realistic game plan is a deep 4-3-2-1 block and hope to survive Brazil's early assault. If they hold out for the first 20-25 minutes, Brazil's frustration tends to create sloppier play and counter-attack opportunities. Wilson Isidor is their primary counter-attack weapon. The FOX Sports case for Haiti +2.5: they competed admirably against Scotland, and Brazil weren't consistently sharp against Morocco. 🔑 Why Over 3.5 Goals Is the Right Total Brazil have 13 goals in their last 5 internationals. They have never scored fewer than 6 against Haiti. They need to build goal difference with Scotland ahead in the group. Ancelotti's mandate tonight is not just to win — it's to win big. The -124 price on Over 3.5 reflects a near-even proposition, but the historical H2H data, Brazil's goal-difference motivation, and Haiti's defensive limitations in high-pressure situations all point above 3.5 goals.

🔮 Brazil vs Haiti Prediction

Expert consensus · FanDuel Research · CBS Sports 🇧🇷 Brazil 4–0 Haiti 🇭🇹 Football Whispers predict 3-1 · CBS Sports goes Over 3.5 · Brazil to Win to Nil popular Brazil ML -1100 Over 3.5 -124 Brazil will win — that much is not in question. The betting edge lies in how. The historical record, goal-difference motivation, and individual quality of Vinicius, Raphinha and Cunha against a Haiti defensive unit that struggled against Scotland's modest attack all point to a high-scoring victory. A 4-0 or 3-1 scoreline are the most cited consensus predictions, both of which settle the Over 3.5 with room to spare. Primary bet: Over 3.5 Total Goals -124 (CBS Sports explicit pick). Top props: Raphinha Anytime -105 (FanDuel Research pick) + Vinicius Jr. Anytime -115 (FOX Sports prop). Value pick: Brazil Win to Nil ~-200 (Yahoo Sports). Contrarian: Haiti +2.5 -105 (FOX Sports tiny-stakes hedge).

💎 Best Bets — Brazil vs Haiti

Best Bet #1 · Primary Total Over 3.5 Total Goals FanDuel Odds -124 CBS Sports expert explicit: "leaning Over 3.5 total goals" Brazil 13 goals in last 5 internationals H2H margins: 7-1, 6-0, 4-0 — never fewer than 6 goals vs Haiti Brazil need goal difference heading into final group game vs Scotland Football Whispers 3-1 · Shekicks 3+ goal margin · multiple expert consensus The primary bet of the evening. Brazil's historical margins against Haiti (7-1, 6-0, 4-0), their desperate need to build goal difference ahead of the Scotland game, and the individual quality of Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha against a Haiti defensive unit that struggled against Scotland's modest attack all point to a high-scoring Brazil victory. At -124, the implied probability of ~55% is reasonable — if anything, the historical record suggests it should be priced even shorter. Best Bet #2 · FanDuel Research Pick Raphinha — Anytime Goalscorer FanDuel Odds -105 🎯 FanDuel Research explicit: "I think it'll be Raphinha's turn" Most consistently threatening Brazil player vs Morocco despite no G/A Dead-ball delivery specialist — corners and free kicks add scoring routes Juvefc.com top anytime scorer pick · superb Barcelona 2025-26 season FanDuel Research's own scorer pick tonight. Raphinha's positioning on Brazil's attacking axis, combined with his dead-ball delivery and propensity to arrive late into the box, gives him the widest variety of scoring routes against Haiti's compact but outclassed backline. Coming off a superb Barcelona season and with Haiti's defense "short on answers," Raphinha at -105 anytime is the primary scorer bet. Best Bet #3 · Value Scorer Vinicius Jr. — Anytime Goalscorer FanDuel Odds -115 Already scored this World Cup — goal vs Morocco in the 32nd min 5 goals in recent Brazil scoring run · all from open play FOX Sports: Vinicius -115 highlighted as the featured prop for tonight Sports Interaction explicit: "Haiti's defensive block will be stretched" Vinicius Jr. is already on the scoresheet at this World Cup and faces the most favourable individual match-up of any forward tonight. His pace against Haiti's right side will be relentless from the first whistle. Sports Interaction makes him their explicit scorer pick. At -115, his implied probability of ~53% against Haiti is well within range of being profitable at this talent differential. Value Bet · Yahoo Sports Pick Brazil Win to Nil Approx Odds ~-200 Yahoo Sports explicit: "Brazil to Win to Nil" Haiti failed to score in 3 of last 5 matches including vs Scotland Alisson + Marquinhos + Gabriel — elite defensive backbone Yahoo Sports picks Brazil to Win to Nil explicitly. Haiti failed to score in three of their last five matches, and their attack faces Alisson, Marquinhos and Gabriel — one of the best defensive trios in international football. The main risk is Haiti's attacking competitiveness (54% possession vs Scotland), but the quality differential makes a Brazilian clean sheet the most probable single outcome in this fixture. Contrarian · FOX Sports · Small Stakes 🇭🇹 Haiti +2.5 Goals (Spread) Approx Odds -105 FOX Sports: "Take Haiti +2.5 — would not be a shock to see them stay within 2.5" "Haiti played fearlessly vs Scotland and probably deserved a point" "Brazil outside a couple of players does not look very dynamic" — FOX Sports ⚠️ H2H record (7-1, 6-0, 4-0) argues strongly against this — small stakes only FOX Sports makes the contrarian case: "We've seen plenty of perceived undermanned sides compete so far, and it would not be a shock at all to see Haiti stay within 2.5 goals." Brazil looked flat outside Vinicius and Raphinha against Morocco, and Haiti competed well against Scotland. The H2H data makes this a tough sell against Over 3.5, but as a small-stakes contrarian hedge it has a legitimate basis. Settles if Brazil win by exactly 1 or 2 goals.

⚽ Full Goalscorer Board

🇧🇷 Brazil Player 1st Goal Anytime 2+ Goals 🎯 Raphinha · RW FanDuel Research pick · Barcelona · dead-ball · most threatening vs MAR +430 -105 +500 ⭐ Vinicius Jr. · LW Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco · 5G recent run · FOX Sports headline prop +350 -115 +550 Matheus Cunha · ST Man Utd · replaces Igor Thiago · expected first WC start +480 +105 +600 Luiz Henrique · FW (bench) Impact sub option · pacy wide forward +600 +120 +850 Lucas Paquetá · AM West Ham · creative AM · may be rested +1000 +275 +2000 Bruno Guimarães · DM Newcastle · box-to-box · long-odds dart · set-piece threat +1200 +280 +3500 🇭🇹 Haiti Player 1st Goal Anytime Notes Wilson Isidor · ST Sunderland · 2 goals in 5 caps · top Haiti threat · counter-attack route +1900 +500 HAI #1 Derrick Etienne Jr. · MID Experienced mid · Sportsgambler prop dart · shots on target threat +2500 +650 Long dart

*All odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Gambling911. Subject to change. Haiti goalscorer bets are long-odds only. Must be 21+.

📋 Brazil vs Haiti Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Over 3.5 Total Goals CBS Sports explicit · 13G in L5 BRA internationals · H2H 7-1, 6-0, 4-0 · GD motivation -124 🎯 #2 — Raphinha Anytime FanDuel Research explicit pick · Barcelona form · dead-ball routes vs Haiti -105 ⭐ #3 — Vinicius Jr. Anytime Scored this WC · 5G recent run · pace vs Haiti right flank · FOX prop -115 🛡️ #4 — Brazil Win to Nil Yahoo Sports pick · Haiti failed to score in 3 of L5 · Alisson/Marquinhos/Gabriel ~-200 🇭🇹 Contrarian — Haiti +2.5 Goals FOX Sports · Brazil not clinical vs Morocco · Haiti spirited · small-stakes only -105

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 · Group C Bet Brazil vs Haiti — 8:30 PM ET Tonight Brazil -1100 · Over 3.5 -124 · Raphinha -105 · Vinicius -115 · Haiti +2.5 -105

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly