Brazil vs Haiti Prediction Today: Picks, Lineups, Best Bets: World Cup 2026 Group C
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Brazil vs Haiti: Prediction, Picks & Lineups
Brazil -1100 the primary pick · Over 3.5 goals -124 the value total · Raphinha anytime -105 FanDuel Research pick · Vinicius -115 anytime · Haiti +2.5 FOX Sports contrarian · full lineups & best bets.
Brazil vs Haiti Prediction & Preview
This is the most lopsided fixture at the 2026 World Cup — on paper and in the markets. Brazil (-1100) are the heaviest favourites of the group stage, and for good reason: they have never scored fewer than six goals against Haiti in any previous meeting, they carry the weight of needing to win after drawing with Morocco, and Carlo Ancelotti will send out his side with a clear attacking mandate. Over 3.5 total goals (-124) is the primary bet — the CBS Sports expert's explicit pick — supported by Brazil's 13 goals across their last five internationals and Haiti's inability to score in three of their last five matches.
The stakes for Brazil are acute. A draw with Morocco on Matchday 1 handed the Group C lead to Scotland, and with a final group game against Scotland to come, Brazil need three points and a strong goal difference today. Ancelotti's response: attack from the first whistle. The FOX Sports contrarian pick (Haiti +2.5 goals) acknowledges Haiti's spirited performance against Scotland, but the H2H historical margins (4-0, 6-0, 7-1) tell a stark story about what happens when this talent gap is exposed over 90 minutes.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News
📊 Head to Head & Form
⚙️ Tactical Analysis
Vinicius Jr. on Brazil's left is the defining individual duel. Haiti's right side will face the Real Madrid forward's pace from the first whistle. He scored five goals in his recent Brazil scoring run, all from open play, and his ability to manufacture chances through dribbling gives him multiple paths to goal against a Haiti defence not equipped for top-five-in-the-world pace and technique.
FanDuel Research explicitly predicts it will be "Raphinha's turn" to score tonight. His dead-ball delivery — corners, free kicks, direct runs — gives him multiple scoring routes against a Haiti backline that will be under sustained pressure from the opening whistle. At -105 anytime, his implied probability of ~51% against Haiti is arguably conservative given Brazil's expected possession dominance.
Haiti's only realistic game plan is a deep 4-3-2-1 block and hope to survive Brazil's early assault. If they hold out for the first 20-25 minutes, Brazil's frustration tends to create sloppier play and counter-attack opportunities. Wilson Isidor is their primary counter-attack weapon. The FOX Sports case for Haiti +2.5: they competed admirably against Scotland, and Brazil weren't consistently sharp against Morocco.
Brazil have 13 goals in their last 5 internationals. They have never scored fewer than 6 against Haiti. They need to build goal difference with Scotland ahead in the group. Ancelotti's mandate tonight is not just to win — it's to win big. The -124 price on Over 3.5 reflects a near-even proposition, but the historical H2H data, Brazil's goal-difference motivation, and Haiti's defensive limitations in high-pressure situations all point above 3.5 goals.
🔮 Brazil vs Haiti Prediction
Brazil will win — that much is not in question. The betting edge lies in how. The historical record, goal-difference motivation, and individual quality of Vinicius, Raphinha and Cunha against a Haiti defensive unit that struggled against Scotland's modest attack all point to a high-scoring victory. A 4-0 or 3-1 scoreline are the most cited consensus predictions, both of which settle the Over 3.5 with room to spare.
💎 Best Bets — Brazil vs Haiti
The primary bet of the evening. Brazil's historical margins against Haiti (7-1, 6-0, 4-0), their desperate need to build goal difference ahead of the Scotland game, and the individual quality of Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha against a Haiti defensive unit that struggled against Scotland's modest attack all point to a high-scoring Brazil victory. At -124, the implied probability of ~55% is reasonable — if anything, the historical record suggests it should be priced even shorter.
FanDuel Research's own scorer pick tonight. Raphinha's positioning on Brazil's attacking axis, combined with his dead-ball delivery and propensity to arrive late into the box, gives him the widest variety of scoring routes against Haiti's compact but outclassed backline. Coming off a superb Barcelona season and with Haiti's defense "short on answers," Raphinha at -105 anytime is the primary scorer bet.
Vinicius Jr. is already on the scoresheet at this World Cup and faces the most favourable individual match-up of any forward tonight. His pace against Haiti's right side will be relentless from the first whistle. Sports Interaction makes him their explicit scorer pick. At -115, his implied probability of ~53% against Haiti is well within range of being profitable at this talent differential.
Yahoo Sports picks Brazil to Win to Nil explicitly. Haiti failed to score in three of their last five matches, and their attack faces Alisson, Marquinhos and Gabriel — one of the best defensive trios in international football. The main risk is Haiti's attacking competitiveness (54% possession vs Scotland), but the quality differential makes a Brazilian clean sheet the most probable single outcome in this fixture.
FOX Sports makes the contrarian case: "We've seen plenty of perceived undermanned sides compete so far, and it would not be a shock at all to see Haiti stay within 2.5 goals." Brazil looked flat outside Vinicius and Raphinha against Morocco, and Haiti competed well against Scotland. The H2H data makes this a tough sell against Over 3.5, but as a small-stakes contrarian hedge it has a legitimate basis. Settles if Brazil win by exactly 1 or 2 goals.
⚽ Full Goalscorer Board
*All odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Gambling911. Subject to change. Haiti goalscorer bets are long-odds only. Must be 21+.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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