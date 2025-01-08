UConn vs Villanova Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The UConn Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East) on January 8, 2025 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

UConn vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (57.7%)

UConn is a 1.5-point favorite over Villanova on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

UConn vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Villanova has put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this year.

UConn (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Villanova (3-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (75%).

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-7-0) last year.

The Wildcats performed better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than on the road (5-7-0) last year.

UConn has won once against the spread in conference games this season.

Villanova is 3-1-0 against the spread in Big East action this season.

UConn vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Huskies have come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Villanova has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

The Wildcats are 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 54.1% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn has a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. It is putting up 83.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and is allowing 68.6 per contest to rank 108th in college basketball.

Alex Karaban is 160th in the country with a team-leading 16.3 points per game.

Villanova outscores opponents by 13.2 points per game (posting 80.1 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 66.9 per contest, 71st in college basketball) and has a +197 scoring differential.

Eric Dixon is ranked first in the country with a team-leading 25.9 points per game.

The Huskies record 32.9 rebounds per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 25.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.7 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr.'s 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 83rd in college basketball play.

The Wildcats pull down 32.7 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) while conceding 25.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.7 boards per game.

Wooga Poplar tops the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball).

UConn averages 112.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and allows 91.5 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

The Wildcats' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 92.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 215th in college basketball.

