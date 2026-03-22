UConn vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) will compete with the No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

UConn vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (63.8%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Sunday's UConn-UCLA spread (UConn -4.5) or over/under (136.5 points).

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UConn vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 12-23-0 record against the spread this season.

UCLA has covered 16 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, UCLA is 4-5 against the spread compared to the 10-21 ATS record UConn racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Huskies own a worse record against the spread at home (4-13-0) than they do on the road (5-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bruins have a better winning percentage at home (.556, 10-8-0 record) than away (.300, 3-7-0).

UConn vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in 30 games this season and has come away with the win 25 times (83.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Huskies have been victorious 22 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has won four of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, the Bruins have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 66.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn was 90th in the country in points scored (77.0 per game) and 56th in points allowed (68.0) last season.

UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last season.

At 17.3 assists per game, UConn was eighth-best in college basketball last season.

Last season, UConn was 71st in the country in turnovers committed (10.0 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

UCLA sported a top-25 defense last year, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 65.2 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 162nd with 74.2 points scored per contest.

UCLA averaged 29.9 rebounds per game (300th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 28.4 rebounds per contest (34th-ranked).

UCLA averaged 16.3 assists per game, which ranked them 28th in the nation.

UCLA ranked 13th-best in college basketball by forcing 14.4 turnovers per game. It ranked 71st in college basketball by committing 10.0 turnovers per contest.

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