UConn vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The UConn Huskies (13-4, 5-1 Big East) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (11-6, 4-2 Big East) on January 18, 2025 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

UConn vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (78.4%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's UConn-Creighton spread (UConn -7.5) or total (146.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

UConn vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Creighton has compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread this year.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than Creighton covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (100%).

The Huskies have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in eight opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in five opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Bluejays have had better results away (3-1-0) than at home (6-4-0).

UConn has won twice against the spread in conference games this season.

Creighton has five wins against the spread in six Big East games this year.

UConn vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by -319 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Creighton has won one of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Bluejays have played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 76.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +236 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.9 points per game (40th in college basketball) and gives up 68.1 per outing (90th in college basketball).

Alex Karaban ranks 168th in the nation with a team-leading 16.1 points per game.

Creighton is outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) and gives up 70.5 per contest (155th in college basketball).

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 17.8 points per game leads Creighton and ranks 75th in the nation.

The Huskies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. They are pulling down 32.1 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.2 per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is 117th in college basketball action with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The Bluejays win the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. They record 35.1 rebounds per game, 67th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.4.

Kalkbrenner is 56th in the country with 8.3 rebounds per game, leading the Bluejays.

UConn ranks second in college basketball by averaging 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 185th in college basketball, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Bluejays average 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (150th in college basketball), and concede 90.2 points per 100 possessions (145th in college basketball).

