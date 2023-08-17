FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 UConn Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the UConn Huskies have produced a record of 1-5. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

UConn 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1NC StateAugust 31L 24-14Wolfpack (-14.5)47.5
2@ Georgia StateSeptember 9L 35-14Panthers (-2.5)53.5
3Florida InternationalSeptember 16L 24-17Huskies (-7.5)43.5
4DukeSeptember 23L 41-7Blue Devils (-22.5)44.5
5Utah StateSeptember 30L 34-33Aggies (-3.5)50.5
6@ RiceOctober 7W 38-31Owls (-9.5)47.5
8South FloridaOctober 21---
View Full Table

UConn Last Game

The Huskies go into their next matchup after winning 38-31 over the Rice Owls in their last game on October 7. Against the Owls, Ta'Quan Roberson led the Huskies with 215 yards on 15-of-19 passing (78.9%) for two TDs and no interceptions. Victor Rosa toted the rock 18 times for 89 yards (4.9 yards per carry). He also had one reception for eight yards. Justin Joly led the receiving charge against the Owls, hauling in seven passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

UConn Betting Insights

  • UConn has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
