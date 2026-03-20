UCLA vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (23-11) will aim to defeat the No. 10 seed UCF Knights (21-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. This contest tips off at 7:25 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

UCLA vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (67.1%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's UCLA-UCF spread (UCLA -5.5) or total (152.5 points).

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UCLA vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has compiled a 16-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCF has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, UCLA (9-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.9%) than UCF (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

Against the spread, the Bruins have played better at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Knights have had better results on the road (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0).

UCLA vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

This season, the Bruins have come away with a win 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

UCF has gone 10-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer, the Knights have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UCLA has a 71.4% chance of pulling out a win.

UCLA vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA averages 77.7 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (100th in college basketball). It has a +229 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.7 points per game.

UCLA's leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, is 118th in the country averaging 17.6 points per game.

UCF outscores opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 81.0 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and giving up 78.5 per outing, 305th in college basketball) and has a +80 scoring differential.

Riley Kugel is ranked 357th in the nation with a team-leading 14.4 points per game.

The Bruins record 29.3 rebounds per game (309th in college basketball) compared to the 29.9 of their opponents.

Eric Dailey Jr. paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball play).

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Knights accumulate rank 89th in the country, 3.3 more than the 30.4 their opponents pull down.

Jamichael Stillwell tops the Knights with 8.0 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball).

UCLA scores 104.0 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while allowing 95.0 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball).

The Knights rank 99th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 249th defensively with 97.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

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