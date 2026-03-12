UCLA vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) and the No. 14 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-18, 6-14 Big Ten) will try to move on in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as they square off at 9 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

UCLA vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

UCLA vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (88.2%)

Before making an informed wager on UCLA-Rutgers outing (in which UCLA is an 11.5-point favorite and the total is set at 141.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

UCLA vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Rutgers has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

UCLA (4-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Rutgers (6-6) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Bruins have played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

The Scarlet Knights have performed better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) this season.

UCLA has covered the spread nine times in 20 conference games.

Rutgers has beaten the spread 13 times in 21 Big Ten games.

UCLA vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

The Bruins have been a -820 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Rutgers has been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. Rutgers has finished 6-17 in those games.

The Scarlet Knights have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +550 or longer in 12 chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCLA has a 89.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCLA vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA was 162nd in college basketball in points scored (74.2 per game) and 22nd-best in points allowed (65.2) last year.

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.4 rebounds allowed, UCLA was 300th and 34th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 16.3 assists per game last year, UCLA was 28th in college basketball.

Last year, UCLA was 71st in the nation in turnovers committed (10 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Rutgers was 90th in the nation last season with 77 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 319th with 77.6 points allowed per contest.

Rutgers grabbed 31.9 rebounds per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.9 rebounds per contest (287th-ranked).

Rutgers ranked 227th in the nation with 12.9 assists per contest.

Rutgers was 120th in the nation with 10.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 134th with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest.

