UCLA vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The UCLA Bruins (10-1) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) on December 21, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

UCLA vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game time: 3:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

UCLA vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, UCLA (6-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than North Carolina (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Bruins did a better job covering the spread in away games (7-4-0) than they did at home (5-10-0) last season.

Last season, the Tar Heels were 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

UCLA vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has won in seven of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bruins have a mark of 7-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -125 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina has been the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Tar Heels have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCLA has a 55.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCLA vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA outscores opponents by 22 points per game (scoring 78.8 per game to rank 111th in college basketball while allowing 56.8 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball) and has a +242 scoring differential overall.

Tyler Bilodeau's 14.1 points per game lead UCLA and are 342nd in college basketball.

North Carolina has a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. It is putting up 86.5 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and is giving up 79.7 per contest to rank 340th in college basketball.

RJ Davis is ranked 49th in the country with a team-leading 18.6 points per game.

The Bruins come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. They are pulling down 31.6 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.6 per outing.

Bilodeau tops the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (455th in college basketball action).

The Tar Heels grab 36.1 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Seth Trimble's 4.9 rebounds per game lead the Tar Heels and rank 624th in the country.

UCLA averages 103 points per 100 possessions on offense (58th in college basketball), and gives up 74.2 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Tar Heels' 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 84th in college basketball, and the 93.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 250th in college basketball.

