UCLA vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The UCLA Bruins will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college football action on Saturday.
UCLA vs Nebraska Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UCLA: (-120) | Nebraska: (+100)
- Spread: UCLA: -1.5 (-110) | Nebraska: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
UCLA vs Nebraska Betting Trends
- UCLA has beaten the spread three times in eight games.
- UCLA is winless ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- UCLA has played eight games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
- Nebraska has covered the spread three times in nine games.
- Nebraska has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been six Nebraska games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.
UCLA vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cornhuskers win (68.6%)
UCLA vs Nebraska Point Spread
Nebraska is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-110 odds), and UCLA, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
UCLA vs Nebraska Over/Under
An over/under of 43.5 has been set for UCLA-Nebraska on Nov. 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
UCLA vs Nebraska Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for UCLA-Nebraska, UCLA is the favorite at -120, and Nebraska is +100.
UCLA vs. Nebraska Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UCLA
|20.4
|121
|31.0
|100
|51.0
|8
|Nebraska
|33.0
|24
|19.8
|39
|50.1
|9
UCLA vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Pasadena, California
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
