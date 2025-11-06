UCLA vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college football action on Saturday.

UCLA vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCLA: (-120) | Nebraska: (+100)

UCLA: (-120) | Nebraska: (+100) Spread: UCLA: -1.5 (-110) | Nebraska: +1.5 (-110)

UCLA: -1.5 (-110) | Nebraska: +1.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UCLA vs Nebraska Betting Trends

UCLA has beaten the spread three times in eight games.

UCLA is winless ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

UCLA has played eight games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Nebraska has covered the spread three times in nine games.

Nebraska has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been six Nebraska games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

UCLA vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (68.6%)

UCLA vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-110 odds), and UCLA, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

UCLA vs Nebraska Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for UCLA-Nebraska on Nov. 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

UCLA vs Nebraska Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UCLA-Nebraska, UCLA is the favorite at -120, and Nebraska is +100.

UCLA vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCLA 20.4 121 31.0 100 51.0 8 Nebraska 33.0 24 19.8 39 50.1 9

UCLA vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

