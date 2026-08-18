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2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the Tennessee Titans have what should be a difficult matchup against the Houston Texans on Jan. 10. You can find the Titans' full schedule below. Seeking additional details on the Tennessee Titans' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Titans' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETJetsTitans (-2.5) | O/U: 39.5Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETEagles-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Giants-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETTexans-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Colts-Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ETBrowns-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS

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