2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the Tennessee Titans have what should be a difficult matchup against the Houston Texans on Jan. 10. You can find the Titans' full schedule below. Seeking additional details on the Tennessee Titans' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Titans' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Jets Titans (-2.5) | O/U: 39.5 Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Eagles - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Giants - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Texans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET Browns - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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