NFL
2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule, Results, TV Channel
As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the Tennessee Titans have what should be a difficult matchup against the Houston Texans on Jan. 10. You can find the Titans' full schedule below. Seeking additional details on the Tennessee Titans' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Titans' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jets
|Titans (-2.5) | O/U: 39.5
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Texans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Colts
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS