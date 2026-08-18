NFL
2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 campaign starts on Sept. 13, when they clash with the Miami Dolphins. Details on the Raiders' complete NFL schedule can be found below. For information on the Las Vegas Raiders, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, check out the below article.
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Raiders' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|Raiders (-3.5) | O/U: 40.5
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Chargers
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Chiefs
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Patriots
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bills
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Rams
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|FOX