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2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 campaign starts on Sept. 13, when they clash with the Miami Dolphins. Details on the Raiders' complete NFL schedule can be found below. For information on the Las Vegas Raiders, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, check out the below article.

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Raiders' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ETDolphinsRaiders (-3.5) | O/U: 40.5Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Chargers-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ETChiefs-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Patriots-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ETBills-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ETRams-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaFOX

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