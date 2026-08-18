2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 campaign starts on Sept. 13, when they clash with the Miami Dolphins. Details on the Raiders' complete NFL schedule can be found below. For information on the Las Vegas Raiders, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, check out the below article.

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Raiders' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET Dolphins Raiders (-3.5) | O/U: 40.5 Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Chargers - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET Chiefs - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Patriots - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET Bills - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada CBS Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET Rams - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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