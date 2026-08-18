2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Cincinnati Bengals open their 2026 season with a game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Seeking additional information on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Bengals' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers Bengals (-3.5) | O/U: 51.5 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Texans - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Steelers - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Jaguars - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Titans - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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