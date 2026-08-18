NFL
2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Cincinnati Bengals open their 2026 season with a game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Seeking additional information on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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Bengals' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|Bengals (-3.5) | O/U: 51.5
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Texans
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jaguars
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Dolphins
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|CBS