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2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Cincinnati Bengals open their 2026 season with a game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Seeking additional information on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Bengals' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETBuccaneersBengals (-3.5) | O/U: 51.5Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Texans-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Steelers-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETJaguars-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Dolphins-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ETTitans-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioCBS

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