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2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Miami Dolphins' 2026 schedule includes a showdown against the New England Patriots on Jan. 10. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Wanting additional information on the Miami Dolphins' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Dolphins' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ RaidersRaiders (-3.5) | O/U: 40.5Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ 49ers-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETChiefs-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Vikings-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETBengals-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jets-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ETPatriots-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS

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