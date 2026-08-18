2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Miami Dolphins' 2026 schedule includes a showdown against the New England Patriots on Jan. 10. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Wanting additional information on the Miami Dolphins' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Dolphins' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Raiders Raiders (-3.5) | O/U: 40.5 Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ 49ers - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Chiefs - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Bengals - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET Patriots - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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