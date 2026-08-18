NFL
2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Miami Dolphins' 2026 schedule includes a showdown against the New England Patriots on Jan. 10. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. Wanting additional information on the Miami Dolphins' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Dolphins' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Raiders
|Raiders (-3.5) | O/U: 40.5
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ 49ers
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Chiefs
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Vikings
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS