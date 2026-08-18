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2026 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The New York Giants' 2026 campaign begins on Sept. 13, when they square off against the Dallas Cowboys. Details on the Giants' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Looking for additional information on the New York Giants' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Giants' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ETCowboysCowboys (-2.5) | O/U: 48.5MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyNBC/Peacock
Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Rams-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETTitans-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETCardinals-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Commanders-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ETSaints-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET@ Texans-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasFOX

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