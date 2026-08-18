NFL
2026 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The New York Giants' 2026 campaign begins on Sept. 13, when they square off against the Dallas Cowboys. Details on the Giants' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Looking for additional information on the New York Giants' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Giants' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|Cowboys (-2.5) | O/U: 48.5
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|NBC/Peacock
|Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Commanders
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|Saints
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Texans
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|FOX