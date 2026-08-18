2026 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The New York Giants' 2026 campaign begins on Sept. 13, when they square off against the Dallas Cowboys. Details on the Giants' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Looking for additional information on the New York Giants' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Giants' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET Cowboys Cowboys (-2.5) | O/U: 48.5 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Titans - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Cardinals - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Commanders - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET Saints - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET @ Texans - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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