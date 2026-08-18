NFL
2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To open their 2026 campaign, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13. You can find the Vikings' complete NFL schedule below. For information on the Minnesota Vikings, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, see the below article.
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Vikings' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Packers
|Vikings (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|Colts
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX