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2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To open their 2026 campaign, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13. You can find the Vikings' complete NFL schedule below. For information on the Minnesota Vikings, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, see the below article.

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Vikings' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ETPackersVikings (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ETDolphins-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ETColts-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaCBS
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET@ Lions-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX

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