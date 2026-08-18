2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To open their 2026 campaign, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13. You can find the Vikings' complete NFL schedule below. For information on the Minnesota Vikings, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, see the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET Packers Vikings (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET Dolphins - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET Colts - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota CBS Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET @ Lions - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

Bet on the Minnesota Vikings on FanDuel today!