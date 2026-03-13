UAB vs Charlotte College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed UAB Blazers (20-11, 11-7 AAC) take on the No. 5 seed Charlotte 49ers (16-16, 9-9 AAC) in the AAC tournament Friday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UAB vs. Charlotte Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

UAB vs. Charlotte Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UAB win (68%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's UAB-Charlotte spread (UAB -4.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

UAB vs. Charlotte: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UAB has put together a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

UAB covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (54.5%).

At home, the Blazers sport a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-4-0).

This season, the 49ers are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.500).

UAB has seven wins against the spread in 17 conference games this year.

Charlotte has beaten the spread 11 times in 19 AAC games.

UAB vs. Charlotte: Moneyline Betting Stats

UAB has come away with 10 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blazers have a win-loss record of 7-4 when favored by -205 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Charlotte has won 23.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-13).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, the 49ers have gone 2-9 (18.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UAB has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UAB vs. Charlotte Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, UAB was 18th-best in the country on offense (82.2 points scored per game) and ranked 299th defensively (76.3 points conceded).

UAB was the 11th-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.5) and ranked 202nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last season.

Last season UAB was ranked 34th in the country in assists with 16.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, UAB was 40th in the nation in committing them (9.6 per game) last year. It was 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

On offense, Charlotte posted 70.5 points per game (268th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 74.5 points per contest on defense (251st-ranked).

While Charlotte was in the bottom 25 in college basketball in boards per game with 28.0 (17th-worst), it ranked 233rd in college basketball with 32.0 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Charlotte ranked 279th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.2 per game.

Charlotte ranked 33rd in college basketball at 9.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 9.2 turnovers per game, which ranked 19th-worst in college basketball.

