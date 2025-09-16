Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will match up with the 15th-ranked rushing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (106 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Tracy, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.82

47.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.98

18.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Tracy is currently the 43rd-ranked fantasy player (185th overall), tallying 8.6 total fantasy points (4.3 per game).

Through two games this year, Tracy has put up 8.6 fantasy points, running for 39 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 15 carries. He has also contributed 47 yards on six catches (10 targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Tracy put up 5.1 fantasy points, carrying five times for 15 yards (3.0 yards per carry) with four receptions for 36 yards as a receiver.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD catch by two players this season.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

