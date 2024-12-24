Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be up against the 28th-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (136.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Tracy's next game versus the Colts, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Tracy vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.96

61.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.19

21.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 130.4 fantasy points this season (8.7 per game), Tracy is the 28th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 84th among all players.

During his last three games, Tracy has delivered 30.7 total fantasy points (10.2 per game), running the ball 33 times for 102 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 85 yards on 10 receptions (18 targets) with one TD.

Tracy has posted 48.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 176 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 51 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 146 yards on 16 grabs (25 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught two balls on three targets for five yards, good for 21.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, when he tallied just 0.2 fantasy points (1 carry, 2 yards).

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Colts have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

