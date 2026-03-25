Tyler O'Neill Home Run Props: Odds for O'Neill to Continue His Opening Day Streak

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill has become an Opening Day phenomenon, homering in an MLB-record six consecutive Opening Days.

What are his home run odds for the 2026 Opening Day?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Opening Day Home Run Odds for Tyler O'Neill

O'Neill is listed at +340 odds to hit a home run.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Tyler O'Neill +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's at home against Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan. In 2025, Ryan had a superb 28.2% strikeout rate but also allowed 1.37 homers per nine innings.

O'Neill didn't have much magic after last season's Opening Day dinger, hitting only eight more the rest of the season as he struggled with injuries and wasn't super impactful when he played.

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