Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett faces a matchup against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (196.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lockett worth a look for his next matchup versus the Bengals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Lockett vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.07

8.07 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.12

59.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

Lockett is the 49th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 117th overall, as he has put up 29.7 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

In his last three games, Lockett has produced 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game), as he's caught 15 passes on 23 targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Lockett's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with eight catches and 59 receiving yards with two touchdowns (17.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyler Lockett stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, grabbing two passes on four targets for 10 yards (1.0 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Bengals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown reception by eight players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

