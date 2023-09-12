Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be up against the team with last season's 30th-ranked passing defense, the Detroit Lions (245.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Lockett worth a look for his upcoming game against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Lockett vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.71

8.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.33

63.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Lockett 2022 Fantasy Performance

Lockett picked up 153.3 fantasy points (9.6 per game), 13th at his position and 60th in the NFL.

Lockett accumulated 10 yards receiving, on two catches (four targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In his best game last year, Lockett picked up 22.4 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 104 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.

In Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Lockett put up 18.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: nine receptions, 128 yards and one touchdown.

Lockett picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 17 versus the New York Jets.

Lockett recorded 1.7 fantasy points -- two catches, 17 yards, on five targets -- in Week 6 versus the Arizona Cardinals, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit surrendered more than 300 passing yards to six QBs last season.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Lions last year.

Through the air last season, Detroit gave up two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Lions allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Detroit gave up more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Lions allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Detroit last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Lions allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

