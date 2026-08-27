Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (62-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-81)

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Thursday, August 27, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Rockies.TV

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | COL: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | COL: (-102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-194) | COL: -1.5 (+160)

WSH: +1.5 (-194) | COL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-8, 5.82 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-5, 6.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (2-8) to the mound, while Gabriel Hughes (0-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. Irvin's team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Irvin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Hughes starts, the Rockies are 3-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 1-6 record in Hughes' seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (63.7%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

The Nationals vs Rockies moneyline has Washington as a -116 favorite, while Colorado is a -102 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Rockies are +160 to cover, while the Nationals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies game on Aug. 27, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Washington has a record of 13-9 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals are 72-58-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 48 of the 125 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.4%).

Colorado is 46-76 (winning only 37.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-64-3).

The Rockies have gone 68-61-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has an OPS of .877, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .525 this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .249 with 25 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Lile has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jacob Young has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Young brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and two walks.

Keibert Ruiz has eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is batting .292 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 10th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

McCarthy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks.

TJ Rumfield leads his team with a .371 OBP, and has a club-best .437 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman paces the Rockies with 105 hits.

Willi Castro has 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .264.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/25/2026: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/24/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/22/2026: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/21/2026: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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