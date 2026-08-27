Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27
Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Gabriel Hughes
- Records: Nationals (62-72), Rockies (51-81)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 63.73%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.27%
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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Cardinals (66-67), Orioles (64-68)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.10%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.90%
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Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Hayden Wesneski
- Records: Yankees (74-57), Astros (66-66)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.45%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.55%
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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Blue Jays (64-69), Royals (59-74)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.92%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.08%
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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Mets (60-72), Brewers (81-51)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -215
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.72%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.28%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Braves (77-55), Dodgers (80-52)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.65%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.35%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs.
- Records: Giants (54-79), Diamondbacks (71-63)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 63.73%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.27%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.