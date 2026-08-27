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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Gabriel Hughes
  • Records: Nationals (62-72), Rockies (51-81)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 63.73%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.27%

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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Cardinals (66-67), Orioles (64-68)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 53.10%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 46.90%

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Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Hayden Wesneski
  • Records: Yankees (74-57), Astros (66-66)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 55.45%
  • Astros Win Probability: 44.55%

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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Blue Jays (64-69), Royals (59-74)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 54.92%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.08%

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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Mets (60-72), Brewers (81-51)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 55.72%
  • Mets Win Probability: 44.28%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Braves (77-55), Dodgers (80-52)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 50.65%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.35%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs.
  • Records: Giants (54-79), Diamondbacks (71-63)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 63.73%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.27%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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