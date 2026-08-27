Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 27

Thursday's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and COLR

NATS and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Gabriel Hughes

Jake Irvin vs. Gabriel Hughes Records: Nationals (62-72), Rockies (51-81)

Nationals (62-72), Rockies (51-81) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 63.73%

63.73% Rockies Win Probability: 36.27%

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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MASN

CARD and MASN Probable Pitchers: vs. Trevor Rogers

vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Cardinals (66-67), Orioles (64-68)

Cardinals (66-67), Orioles (64-68) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.10%

53.10% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.90%

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Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SCHN

YES and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Hayden Wesneski

Gerrit Cole vs. Hayden Wesneski Records: Yankees (74-57), Astros (66-66)

Yankees (74-57), Astros (66-66) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Astros Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Astros Win Probability: 44.55%

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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ROYL

SNET and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Noah Cameron

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Noah Cameron Records: Blue Jays (64-69), Royals (59-74)

Blue Jays (64-69), Royals (59-74) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Royals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.92%

54.92% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.08%

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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BREW

SNY and BREW Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Sean Manaea vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Mets (60-72), Brewers (81-51)

Mets (60-72), Brewers (81-51) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Mets Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.72%

55.72% Mets Win Probability: 44.28%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA

Fox Sports 1 and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Chris Sale vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Braves (77-55), Dodgers (80-52)

Braves (77-55), Dodgers (80-52) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.65%

50.65% Braves Win Probability: 49.35%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID

NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs.

Landen Roupp vs. Records: Giants (54-79), Diamondbacks (71-63)

Giants (54-79), Diamondbacks (71-63) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 63.73%

63.73% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.27%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.