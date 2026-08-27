Orioles vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Orioles vs Cardinals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (64-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-67)

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Thursday, August 27, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MASN

Orioles vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | STL: (+100)

BAL: (-118) | STL: (+100) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 9-8, 4.14 ERA vs TBA (Cardinals)

Trevor Rogers (9-8) take the hill for the Orioles in this matchup. The Cardinals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. When Rogers starts, his team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season. Rogers' team has won 53.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-7).

Orioles vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.1%)

Orioles vs Cardinals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +100 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Cardinals Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cardinals. The Orioles are +140 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -170.

Orioles vs Cardinals Over/Under

Orioles versus Cardinals, on Aug. 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 25-24 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 69-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 40 of the 87 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46%).

St. Louis is 34-35 (winning 49.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-67-7 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 68-61-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 137 hits and an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512. He's batting .276.

He is 29th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .219 with 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras is batting .228 with a .357 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Samuel Basallo has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a team-high .487 slugging percentage. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 11th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Burleson heads into this game on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 143 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 20th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 62 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .358 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Orioles vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/25/2026: 13-1 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -105)

13-1 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -105) 5/28/2025: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/12/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2023: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/11/2022: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/10/2022: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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