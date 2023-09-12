Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 26th in the league last season (139.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Allgeier a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Allgeier vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.06

10.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.92

68.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.29

8.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Allgeier 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Allgeier was 21st at his position (and 68th overall) in fantasy points, with 143.4 (9.0 per game).

In his one game so far this year, Allgeier had 75 rushing yards on 15 attempts and two touchdowns, ending up with 21.4 fantasy points.

Allgeier picked up 21.6 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Allgeier finished with 15.5 points (20 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD) in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 versus the Carolina Panthers -- Allgeier accumulated 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8 carries, 20 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Allgeier picked up 3.0 points (10 carries, 30 yards) in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay allowed more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Packers last season.

Through the air last season, Green Bay gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Green Bay last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Packers allowed 19 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Green Bay last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Packers allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Packers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

