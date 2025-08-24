Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (59-69) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-83)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNNT

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

MIN: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

MIN: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 12-6, 2.77 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-1, 5.53 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (12-6) for the Twins and Yoendrys Gomez (3-1) for the White Sox. Ryan's team is 11-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has been victorious in 52.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-9. Gomez has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both opportunities. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Gomez starts this season -- they won both.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (65%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +116 underdog at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +122 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -146.

The Twins-White Sox game on Aug. 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 38 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 61-62-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 41-79 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.2% of those games).

Chicago has gone 34-66 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (34%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-60-8).

The White Sox have put together a 68-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (101) this season. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 35 extra-base hits. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging among qualified batters.

Larnach enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.298/.394.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .310 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .230 while slugging .394.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 139th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .225 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.443) while leading the White Sox in hits (110).

Luis Robert is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

