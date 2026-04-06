Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Tigers Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (3-6) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-5)
- Date: Monday, April 6, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and DSN
Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | DET: (+104)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+172) | DET: +1.5 (-210)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-1, 4.82 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA
The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (0-1) versus the Tigers and Casey Mize. Ryan has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ryan's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Mize has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers failed to cover. The Tigers have always been the moneyline underdog when Mize starts this season.
Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (52.3%)
Twins vs Tigers Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +104 underdog on the road.
Twins vs Tigers Spread
- The Twins are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -210 to cover.
Twins vs Tigers Over/Under
- The Twins-Tigers contest on April 6 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
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Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Twins have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Minnesota has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -122.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in four of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In nine games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-5-0 against the spread.
- The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.
- Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Tigers have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-4-1).
- The Tigers have collected a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Josh Bell leads Minnesota in OBP (.371) and total hits (six) this season. He's batting .222 batting average while slugging .556.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 111th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Royce Lewis is batting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 163rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.
- Tristan Gray has four hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.353/.571.
- Trevor Larnach has been key for Minnesota with three hits, an OBP of .500 plus a slugging percentage of .455.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle is batting .303 with three doubles, a triple and six walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .410.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 36th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Dillon Dingler has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .367.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Riley Greene is batting .229 with three doubles and four walks.
- Gleyber Torres is hitting .219 with a home run and nine walks.
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