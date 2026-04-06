Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-6) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and DSN

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | DET: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+172) | DET: +1.5 (-210)

MIN: -1.5 (+172) | DET: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-1, 4.82 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (0-1) versus the Tigers and Casey Mize. Ryan has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ryan's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Mize has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers failed to cover. The Tigers have always been the moneyline underdog when Mize starts this season.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.3%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +104 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Twins are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -210 to cover.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

The Twins-Tigers contest on April 6 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

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Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with one wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -122.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in four of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-5-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-4-1).

The Tigers have collected a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell leads Minnesota in OBP (.371) and total hits (six) this season. He's batting .222 batting average while slugging .556.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 111th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Royce Lewis is batting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 163rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Tristan Gray has four hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.353/.571.

Trevor Larnach has been key for Minnesota with three hits, an OBP of .500 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .303 with three doubles, a triple and six walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 36th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Riley Greene is batting .229 with three doubles and four walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .219 with a home run and nine walks.

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