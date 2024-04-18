Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Minnesota Twins will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Friday.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (6-11) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-9)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSDET

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | DET: (+128)

MIN: (-152) | DET: (+128) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

MIN: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-1, 2.60 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 4.91 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (0-1) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (0-1). Ryan's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ryan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Tigers have failed to cover in each of the three games Flaherty has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Tigers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Flaherty starts this season.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (56.1%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Minnesota is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +128 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Twins are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +155 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -188.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Tigers contest on April 19 has been set at 7, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 16 chances this season.

The Twins are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have a 4-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Detroit has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +128 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-10-1).

The Tigers have put together a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 27.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 14 hits. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 29th in slugging.

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota with 15 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Kirilloff heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Edouard Julien is batting .175 with a .421 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Austin Martin is batting .242 with a .306 OBP and three RBI for Minnesota this season.

Martin heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 16 hits, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .239 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is 105th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Mark Canha paces his team with a .387 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .450.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kerry Carpenter has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks while hitting .283.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .216 with seven doubles and 10 walks.

Twins vs Tigers Head to Head

4/14/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2022: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/31/2022: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/31/2022: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2022: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/26/2022: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/16/2023: 8-7 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

