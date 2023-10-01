Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:36 AM

On Sunday in the MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (87-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-103)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-154) | COL: (+130)

MIN: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

MIN: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 8-6, 3.53 ERA vs Chase Anderson (Rockies) - 1-6, 5.42 ERA

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (8-6) versus the Rockies and Anderson (1-6). Ober's team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ober's team has a record of 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 9-7-0 ATS in Anderson's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 8-7 in Anderson's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.3%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Rockies, Minnesota is the favorite at -154, and Colorado is +130 playing at home.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -110 to cover.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 12.5 has been set for Twins-Rockies on October 1, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 64 times (59.8%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 28-26 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 78 of 158 chances this season.

The Twins are 76-82-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 143 total times this season. They've finished 52-91 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Colorado has a 39-80 record (winning only 32.8% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-85-1).

The Rockies have collected a 78-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season. He has a .259 batting average.

Kepler will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Willi Castro is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Castro brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with four walks.

Edouard Julien is batting .260 with a .457 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Minnesota with 77 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-high OBP (.324), while leading the Rockies in hits (133). He's batting .241 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 76th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .411 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Jones is hitting .294 with 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Twins vs Rockies Head to Head

9/30/2023: 14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/26/2022: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2022: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2022: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

