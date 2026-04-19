Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Reds Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (11-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-8)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and Reds.TV
Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-126) | CIN: (+108)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 2-0, 5.49 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 1-1, 5.60 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (2-0, 5.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brady Singer (1-1, 5.60 ERA). Ober's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Singer's four starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Singer's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.
Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (50.3%)
Twins vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Twins, Cincinnati is the underdog at +108, and Minnesota is -126 playing at home.
Twins vs Reds Spread
- The Twins are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +162 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -196.
Twins vs Reds Over/Under
- Twins versus Reds on April 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Twins vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Twins have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.
- Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Twins are 12-9-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds are 10-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games).
- The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-9-1 record against the over/under.
- The Reds are 12-9-0 ATS this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Josh Bell leads Minnesota in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .268 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 63rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Bell hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and two RBIs.
- Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Jeffers has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.
- Luke Keaschall has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.273/.296.
- Austin Martin has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has 22 hits with a .404 on-base percentage and a .635 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .297.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz paces his team with a .530 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Matt McLain has three doubles and 14 walks while hitting .183.
Twins vs Reds Head to Head
- 4/18/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/17/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/19/2025: 12-5 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/17/2025: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/15/2024: 9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/14/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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