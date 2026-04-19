Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (11-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-8)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Reds.TV

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

MIN: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)

MIN: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 2-0, 5.49 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 1-1, 5.60 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (2-0, 5.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brady Singer (1-1, 5.60 ERA). Ober's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Singer's four starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Singer's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (50.3%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Twins, Cincinnati is the underdog at +108, and Minnesota is -126 playing at home.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Twins are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +162 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -196.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

Twins versus Reds on April 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 12-9-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 10-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds are 12-9-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell leads Minnesota in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .268 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 63rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Bell hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and two RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Jeffers has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.273/.296.

Austin Martin has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 22 hits with a .404 on-base percentage and a .635 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with a .530 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Matt McLain has three doubles and 14 walks while hitting .183.

Twins vs Reds Head to Head

4/18/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/17/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 12-5 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-5 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/17/2025: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2024: 9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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