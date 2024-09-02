Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (74-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-69)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | TB: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | TB: (-106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-3, 3.85 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 5-8, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3) to the mound, while Zack Littell (5-8) will take the ball for the Rays. Richardson's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Richardson's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Rays are 12-12-0 ATS in Littell's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 5-7 record in Littell's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (52.4%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

The Twins vs Rays moneyline has Minnesota as a -110 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -106 underdog at home.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Twins are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -178 to cover.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Rays on September 2 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 55 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 55 times in 89 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 61-71-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 45.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-37).

Tampa Bay has a 29-34 record (winning 46% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-70-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 70-66-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 103 hits, batting .237 this season with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 105th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .738. He has a slash line of .253/.336/.401 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Jose Miranda has been key for Minnesota with 105 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .473.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up an on-base percentage of .335, a slugging percentage of .406, and has 137 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .277).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 28th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is hitting .196 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying players, he is 135th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .229 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/11/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2023: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2023: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/12/2022: 6-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

