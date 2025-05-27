Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (29-24) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MNNT

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | TB: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 4-2, 2.68 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 4-3, 4.61 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.61 ERA). Ryan and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Ryan's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Rays have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Bradley's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 3-1 record in Bradley's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (56.1%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Rays are -164 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +136.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

The Twins-Rays game on May 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 17 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 51 chances this season.

The Twins are 28-23-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an 11-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (52.6%).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-29-3).

The Rays are 25-27-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by 14 extra-base hits. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 98th in slugging.

Ty France has an OPS of .677, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season. He's batting .253.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

France enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run and six RBIs.

Harrison Bader is batting .276 with a .433 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 38 hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-high .399 slugging percentage. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Junior Caminero has 10 doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .249. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .279.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda has accumulated an on-base percentage of .381, a slugging percentage of .491, and has 48 hits, all club-bests for the Rays.

Brandon Lowe has four doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .243.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

