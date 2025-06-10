Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Twins vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (35-30) vs. Texas Rangers (31-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and RSN

Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+172) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+172) | TEX: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Twins) vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 5-3, 0.00 ERA

Mahle (5-3) will take the ball for the Rangers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Twins. The Rangers have gone 7-6-0 ATS in Mahle's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 1-4 in Mahle's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.3%)

Twins vs Rangers Moneyline

Minnesota is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Rangers are -205 to cover, and the Twins are +172.

Twins vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Rangers contest on June 10, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 24, or 58.5%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 22 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 25 of 63 chances this season.

The Twins are 36-27-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won nine of the 32 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (28.1%).

Texas has a 7-20 record (winning only 25.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-44-1 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 35-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season. He has a .259 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 76th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 49 hits. He is batting .258 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualified batters.

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.372) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

Ryan Jeffers has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 48 hits. He's batting .232 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 132nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith leads his team with a .341 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .404 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275.

Including all qualified players, he is 43rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .218 with four doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Josh Jung paces his team with a .401 slugging percentage.

