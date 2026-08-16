Twins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Phillies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (60-63) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-58)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-PH

Twins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-108) | PHI: (-108)

MIN: (-108) | PHI: (-108) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)

MIN: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Twins) - 2-4, 5.25 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 2-8, 6.27 ERA

The Twins will look to Dean Kremer (2-4) against the Phillies and Andrew Painter (2-8). When Kremer starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. Kremer's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Painter starts, the Phillies are 1-14-0 against the spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for seven Painter starts this season -- they lost every time.

Twins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (58.9%)

Twins vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Phillies reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-108) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Twins vs Phillies Spread

Twins vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Phillies game on Aug. 16 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 24 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 24-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 121 opportunities.

The Twins are 67-54-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have gone 9-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Philadelphia has a 10-22 record (winning just 31.2% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-61-5).

The Phillies have collected a 46-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is batting .245 with 19 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Josh Bell has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 72 runs. He's batting .253 this season and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 101 hits.

Byron Buxton is batting .263 with a .320 OBP and 45 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has accumulated an on-base percentage of .373, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .253 and slugging .495.

He is 76th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Luis Arraez is slugging .434 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .316 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has totaled 108 hits, a team-best for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott is batting .265 with 25 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

Twins vs Phillies Head to Head

8/13/2026: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/26/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/24/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/13/2023: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2023: 13-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!