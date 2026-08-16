Twins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 9:15 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Phillies Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (60-63) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-58)
- Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-PH
Twins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-108) | PHI: (-108)
- Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Twins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Twins) - 2-4, 5.25 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 2-8, 6.27 ERA
The Twins will look to Dean Kremer (2-4) against the Phillies and Andrew Painter (2-8). When Kremer starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. Kremer's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Painter starts, the Phillies are 1-14-0 against the spread. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for seven Painter starts this season -- they lost every time.
Twins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (58.9%)
Twins vs Phillies Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Phillies reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-108) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-108) on the road.
Twins vs Phillies Spread
Twins vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Twins versus Phillies game on Aug. 16 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
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Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Twins have come away with 24 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 24-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 121 opportunities.
- The Twins are 67-54-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies have gone 9-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Philadelphia has a 10-22 record (winning just 31.2% of its games).
- The Phillies have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-61-5).
- The Phillies have collected a 46-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.7% of the time).
Twins Player Leaders
- Brooks Lee is batting .245 with 19 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .420.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Josh Bell has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 72 runs. He's batting .253 this season and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 73rd.
- Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 101 hits.
- Byron Buxton is batting .263 with a .320 OBP and 45 RBI for Minnesota this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has accumulated an on-base percentage of .373, a team-best for the Phillies. He's batting .253 and slugging .495.
- He is 76th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Luis Arraez is slugging .434 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .316 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 64th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has totaled 108 hits, a team-best for the Phillies.
- Bryson Stott is batting .265 with 25 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
Twins vs Phillies Head to Head
- 8/13/2026: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/28/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 9/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/26/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 7/24/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/23/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/13/2023: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/11/2023: 13-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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