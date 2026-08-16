Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (73-49) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-58)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Dbacks.TV

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+172) | ARI: +1.5 (-210)

ATL: -1.5 (+172) | ARI: +1.5 (-210) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 8-7, 4.03 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 8-3, 2.92 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-7) versus the Diamondbacks and Mike Soroka (8-3). When Elder starts, his team is 9-14-0 against the spread this season. Elder's team has been victorious in 68.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-5. The Diamondbacks have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The Diamondbacks are 1-3 in Soroka's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.5%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -126 favorite at home.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Braves are +172 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -210.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Diamondbacks game on Aug. 16, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 42-21 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 118 chances this season.

The Braves are 63-55-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 31 of the 67 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Arizona has a 23-26 record (winning 46.9% of its games).

In the 122 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-67-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 66-56-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (124) this season while batting .262 with 64 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is third in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, he is 73rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Mauricio Dubon has 10 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 110 hits, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .246 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 91st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Carroll brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks while batting .252.

Gabriel Moreno's .381 on-base percentage paces his team.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/14/2026: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/5/2026: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/4/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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