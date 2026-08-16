Padres vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:14 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Guardians Game Info

San Diego Padres (66-57) vs. Cleveland Guardians (59-64)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

SD: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Padres) - 4-7, 3.38 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-12, 3.99 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (4-7) for the Padres and Tanner Bibee (4-12) for the Guardians. Mize and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mize's team has been victorious in 44.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-5. The Guardians have gone 6-17-0 ATS in Bibee's 23 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 4-7 in Bibee's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (59.3%)

Padres vs Guardians Moneyline

San Diego is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -104 underdog at home.

Padres vs Guardians Spread

The Padres are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +146 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -178.

Padres vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Guardians on Aug. 16 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (54.9%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 28-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 123 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 70-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 52% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-24).

Cleveland has gone 25-22 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (53.2%).

The Guardians have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-0).

The Guardians have gone 55-62-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 132 hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .425. He's batting .280.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .215 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jackson Merrill is batting .245 with a .419 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 89 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Bogaerts brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has a slugging percentage of .442 and has 113 hits, both team-high marks for the Guardians. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 19th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

DeLauter hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .231. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .368 OBP.

Padres vs Guardians Head to Head

8/14/2026: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2025: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/1/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/21/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/19/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/13/2023: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/24/2022: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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