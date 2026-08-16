Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Red Sox Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (60-64) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-57)
- Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and NESN
Pirates vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | BOS: (+102)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Pirates vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-11, 3.88 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 1-1, 3.30 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 3.30 ERA). Skenes' team is 8-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has a record of 8-13 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Sandoval's five starts with a set spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sandoval starts this season -- they split the games.
Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (59.3%)
Pirates vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Red Sox, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +102 playing on the road.
Pirates vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Pirates are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Pirates vs Red Sox Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Red Sox on Aug. 16, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
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Pirates vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (54.5%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 24-26 when favored by -120 or more this year.
- Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 122 chances this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread record of 60-62-0 in 122 games with a line this season.
- The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 19-18 in those games.
- Boston has a record of 12-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (42.9%).
- The Red Sox have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-65-2).
- The Red Sox have collected a 58-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .264 with 74 walks and 83 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .435.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe has 114 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .250 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.
- Lowe heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .262 with a .367 OBP and 37 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu is hitting .254 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Abreu takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Ceddanne Rafaela's .467 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.
- Willson Contreras has accumulated 108 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories.
- Caleb Durbin has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .251.
Pirates vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 8/14/2026: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/31/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/30/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/29/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/21/2024: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/20/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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