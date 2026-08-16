Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Red Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (60-64) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-57)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NESN

Pirates vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

PIT: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-11, 3.88 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 1-1, 3.30 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 3.30 ERA). Skenes' team is 8-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has a record of 8-13 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Sandoval's five starts with a set spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sandoval starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (59.3%)

Pirates vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Red Sox, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +102 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Pirates are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Red Sox on Aug. 16, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (54.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 24-26 when favored by -120 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 122 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 60-62-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 19-18 in those games.

Boston has a record of 12-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (42.9%).

The Red Sox have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-65-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 58-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .264 with 74 walks and 83 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 114 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .250 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Lowe heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .262 with a .367 OBP and 37 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .254 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 39th in slugging.

Abreu takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela's .467 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has accumulated 108 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories.

Caleb Durbin has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .251.

Pirates vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/14/2026: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/31/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2024: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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