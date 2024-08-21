Twins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Twins vs Padres Game Info

Minnesota Twins (70-56) vs. San Diego Padres (72-55)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | SD: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

MIN: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 4-3, 3.77 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 7-10, 4.29 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29 ERA). Richardson and his team have a record of 11-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Richardson's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Waldron starts, the Padres are 10-14-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 3-5 record in Waldron's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.6%)

Twins vs Padres Moneyline

The Twins vs Padres moneyline has Minnesota as a -116 favorite, while San Diego is a -102 underdog at home.

Twins vs Padres Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Twins are +138 to cover, and the Padres are -166.

Twins vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Padres game on August 21 has been set at 7.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Twins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (63.4%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 49 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 122 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 58-64-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 27 of the 48 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (56.2%).

San Diego has a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 125 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-56-2).

The Padres have covered 50.4% of their games this season, going 63-62-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (98) this season while batting .241 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 93rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .253/.332/.401 this season and a team-best OPS of .733.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 66th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Miranda has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .304/.344/.488.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 76 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has an on-base percentage of .387, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .290 and slugging .474.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 27th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill leads his team with 125 hits. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez has racked up a slugging percentage of .375, a team-high for the Padres.

Manny Machado is batting .269 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 34 walks.

Twins vs Padres Head to Head

8/20/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/11/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/31/2022: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/30/2022: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/29/2022: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

