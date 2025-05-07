Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Wednesday.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (16-20) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-21)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and MASN

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | BAL: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | BAL: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-2, 4.03 ERA vs Charles Morton (Orioles) - 0-6, 9.76 ERA

The probable starters are Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2) for the Twins and Charles Morton (0-6) for the Orioles. Richardson's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Richardson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Orioles did not cover any of Morton's five starts with a set spread. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Morton start this season -- they lost.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.3%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -144 favorite at home.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +134 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -162.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Twins-Orioles on May 7, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 35 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 17-18-0 in 35 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-9).

Baltimore has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Orioles have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-2).

The Orioles have an 11-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 32.4% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 53rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Buxton will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with a double, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Ty France leads Minnesota in OBP (.324) this season, fueled by 33 hits. He's batting .254 while slugging .385.

He is 73rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trevor Larnach has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.319/.341.

Larnach takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks and two RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 26 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Jeffers takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has totaled 28 hits with a .368 on-base percentage and a .474 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .246.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .295 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .580 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Adley Rutschman has four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .211.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .272 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

